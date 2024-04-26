WATCH: WR Rome Odunze gets the draft call from the Bears

The Chicago Bears knew they were going to be making a call to quarterback Caleb Williams during the 2024 NFL Draft. They weren’t as certain they would be doing the same to wide receiver Rome Odunze, but everyone seemed excited that they were able to make it happen.

Chicago made Odunze their choice at No. 9 overall, pairing him with Williams to give the offense two new cornerstones as they enter a new era of football. When the call was made to Odunze, general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and team president Kevin Warren all spoke to their newest player.

The moment @RomeOdunze became a Chicago Bear 💙 pic.twitter.com/Fqatoac8GD — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

Poles kicked things off with a simple question: “You ready to roll?” he asked Odunze. “Oh yeah, let’s do it,” Odunze said. Poles says it’s going to be fun, and it’s hard to disagree with him.

When the phone got passed to Eberflus, he still seemed shocked that the Bears were able to land Odunze. “Can you believe this, man?” he said with a smile. “I could not believe that it worked out exactly like we said it would.” Eberflus mentioned how difficult it’s going to be for opposing defenses to stop him, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen at the receiver position. “The trio of us? Oh, we’re going to make it happen now,” Odunze said.

Eberflus confirmed what Poles had said during Thursday night’s press conference: This was the plan all along. The Bears had a vision of pairing Williams and Odunze, and the plan worked to perfection. It wasn’t a surprise twist or a smokescreen. They wanted the top quarterback and one of the top wide receivers, something this organization hasn’t prioritized throughout its history.

Odunze is clearly excited to work with Williams and the other veteran wide receivers. This phone call is hopefully just the beginning of a long and prosperous career in Chicago.

