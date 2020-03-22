To say Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are pumped to officially have the GOAT on their side would be an understatement.

Several Bucs players, including wide receiver Chris Godwin and safety Devin White, have already expressed their excitement about Tom Brady signing with their team.

Brady's new No. 1 target Mike Evans shared his reaction during a Fortnite stream, and he seemed to be celebrating the occasion.

"He's about to be my quarterback, bro ... I've played six years in the NFL and I haven't been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls.

"I've been on that Hennessy. Oh, I'm drinking. I got Tom Brady. You know what I'm saying?

Watch below:

#Buccaneers WR Mike Evans on Tom Brady now being his QB: "I've played six years in the NFL and I haven't been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls."pic.twitter.com/RFav8yLurJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2020

Somewhere, Brady is probably celebrating having Evans and Godwin as his primary targets for the next two years. Last season, the duo combined for 2,490 receiving yards, 10.4 yards/target, and 17 touchdowns.

To put that into perspective, the Patriots' top six wideouts totaled 2,472 receiving yards, 7.0 yards/target, and 15 touchdowns.

Brady will make $50 million guaranteed over the next two years in Tampa.

WATCH: WR Mike Evans reacts to Tom Brady joining Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston