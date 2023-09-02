Watch: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba wore red jersey at Seahawks practice
The Seattle Seahawks’ prized first round rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still recovering from a wrist injury sustained in the preseason. He recently had surgery to repair the damage, but is still expected to play this season.
In fact, JSN is already back in action… well, sort of. He is already back to practicing, albeit with a noticeable cast. JSN is now practicing in a red jersey, usually reserved for quarterbacks to designate no hitting.
Seahawks had pads on today, which also meant Jaxon Smith-Njigba wearing a red jersey. pic.twitter.com/XLnhu8w5FV
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 31, 2023
JSN is clearly committed to practicing. According to Pete Carroll, he simply will not be denied. But if he is going to practice, putting him in the red jersey is definitely the smart decision here.
