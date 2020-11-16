Watch WR Jakobi Meyers toss go-ahead touchdown pass in Patriots vs. Ravens

Watch WR Jakobi Meyers toss go-ahead TD pass in Patriots vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have several players who can throw the football, and not all of them are quarterbacks.

The Patriots passing attack has underwhelmed throughout the 2020 NFL season, which has forced offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to pull some trick plays out of his bag more often than usual.

He dialed up another one late in the second quarter of Sunday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton took the snap and fired a pass behind the line of scrimmage to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who dropped back a bit further before finding running back Rex Burkhead with a high-arcing throw in the end zone for a Patriots touchdown.

Check out the crazy play in the video below:

GIVE ME A WR AS A QB ANY DAY OF THE WEEK.



Jakobi Meyers launches one to Rex Burkhead for the score! #GoPats #BALvsNE | NBC pic.twitter.com/YWFmesnABM — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 16, 2020

The touchdown put the Patriots up 13-10, and they went into halftime with that lead.

Meyers was a high school quarterback in Georgia, so throwing passes isn't an unfamiliar situation for him. His touchdown pass actually was one of the longest completions by a Patriots player this season, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

From NFL Next Gen Stats: Jakobi Meyers' touchdown pass had an air distance of 43.6 yards. That's the second-longest air distance - and longest on a TD - by a Patriots player this season (54.4 yards from Cam Newton to Julian Edelman in Week 2). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 16, 2020

Meyers has made a tremendous impact as a wide receiver in recent weeks, and he set career highs with 12 receptions for 169 receiving yards against the New York Jets last week. After his touchdown toss versus the Ravens, opposing defenses will need to be aware of his ability to throw the football.