Watch: WR George Pickens makes unreal one-handed catch
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens continues to showcase his special talent in NFL training camp. Pickens has already made some unreal one-handed catches in his Steelers’ career.
As a rookie, George Pickens recorded 52 receptions for 801 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Pickens and the Pittsburgh offense should be in line for a better season in 2022. Pickens and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett are both entering their second seasons in the NFL.
The 2022 NFL draft second-round selection out of the University of Georgia is already one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NFL.
Here’s a look at George Picken’s one-handed catch in training camp:
BRO! OMG!!! Pickens vs JPJ!!! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/SzIIbGgmBr
— B-Wall (@BWall) August 1, 2023
