Watch: WR DeVonta Smith arrives in Philadelphia after being drafted by the Eagles
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
✈️ Welcome Home to Philly!
New Eagles WR DeVonta Smith arrives in Philadelphia after the Eagles picked him 10th overall last night in the #NFLDraft @6abc @DeVontaSmith_6 #Eagles #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/0V786orp0s
— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 30, 2021
As the Eagles prepare for the second and third rounds of the NFL draft, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith has arrived in Philadelphia.
DeVonta Smith has arrived in Philly
Some Eagles and Alabama fans welcoming him #Eagles pic.twitter.com/POoe8Y76HN
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 30, 2021
Smith will likely see some of the city, pick a jersey number and start to engulf himself in the Eagles and Philadelphia’s culture.
List
Eagles' 5 biggest needs entering day two of the 2021 NFL draft
Related
DeVonta Smith confident he can make an immediate impact with the Eagles
Devonta Smith's rookie contract details with Eagles by the numbers
DeVonta Smith says he was shocked the Eagles traded up to get him
DeVonta Smith on reuniting with Jalen Hurts: 'That's my guy'
Watch: Highlights of Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith