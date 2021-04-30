Watch: WR DeVonta Smith arrives in Philadelphia after being drafted by the Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Eagles prepare for the second and third rounds of the NFL draft, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith has arrived in Philadelphia.

Smith will likely see some of the city, pick a jersey number and start to engulf himself in the Eagles and Philadelphia’s culture.

List

Eagles' 5 biggest needs entering day two of the 2021 NFL draft

Related

DeVonta Smith confident he can make an immediate impact with the Eagles

Devonta Smith's rookie contract details with Eagles by the numbers

DeVonta Smith says he was shocked the Eagles traded up to get him

DeVonta Smith on reuniting with Jalen Hurts: 'That's my guy'

Watch: Highlights of Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Recommended Stories