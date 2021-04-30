Watch: WR DeVonta Smith arrives in Philadelphia after being drafted by the Eagles

✈️ Welcome Home to Philly! New Eagles WR DeVonta Smith arrives in Philadelphia after the Eagles picked him 10th overall last night in the #NFLDraft @6abc @DeVontaSmith_6 #Eagles #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/0V786orp0s — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 30, 2021

As the Eagles prepare for the second and third rounds of the NFL draft, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith has arrived in Philadelphia.

DeVonta Smith has arrived in Philly Some Eagles and Alabama fans welcoming him #Eagles pic.twitter.com/POoe8Y76HN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 30, 2021

Smith will likely see some of the city, pick a jersey number and start to engulf himself in the Eagles and Philadelphia’s culture.

