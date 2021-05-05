What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 5, 2021: First place up for grabs in softball

May 5—While another wet forecast might leave you down, a great day of WPIAL softball with key games everywhere should lift your spirits.

There are battles for first place or a share of the top spot in eight softball sections Wednesday.

In Section 2-6A, Norwin hosts Hempfield as the Knights hold a one-game lead over the five-time defending champion Spartans.

In Section 2-5A, Penn-Trafford has a one-game advantage in the loss column over Latrobe and Thomas Jefferson. The Warriors host the Wildcats on Wednesday as Latrobe tries to catch up with only three section games played.

In Section 3-5A, north neighbors collide when North Hills visits Shaler. The Indians have a half-game lead over the Titans.

In Section 1-4A, Highlands has a half-game lead over Burrell as the Golden Rams prepare to host the Buccaneers.

In Section 2-4A, first-place Elizabeth Forward will host second-place West Mifflin as the Warriors enjoy a slim half-game lead over the Titans.

In Section 1-3A, Deer Lakes has two more section wins but is even in the loss column as the Lancers visit North Catholic.

In Section 2-3A, Keystone Oaks and South Park are deadlocked with 4-2 section records, a half-game behind 5-2 Avonworth as the Golden Eagles visits the Eagles.

In Section 3-3A, Mt. Pleasant hosts Southmoreland as the Vikings have two more section wins, but they are even in the loss column with the Scotties.

Baseball make-up games

There are a lot of district baseball games slated for Wednesday that are make-up games from Monday's many rainouts.

One of the bigger games is a Westmoreland County showdown for first place in Section 2-6A as Hempfield visits Norwin.

The rivals are currently separated by a half-game atop the section, with the Knights at 6-1 and the Spartans at 6-2.

Hempfield will be finished with section play after two games with Norwin while the Knights still have a make-up game at Upper St. Clair.

Tennis quarters

Again, weather permitting, the WPIAL Class AAA boys team tennis playoffs will see eight first-round matches played Wednesday.

In Class AA, there are two preliminary-round matches and five first-round confrontations on the docket. Top-seeded Quaker Valley and second-seeded South Park will play their first-round matches Thursday.