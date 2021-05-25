What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 25, 2021: Baseball teams fight for finals berths today

May 25—Wet weather, maybe more accurately, the threat of wet weather forced the WPIAL to shuffle the deck on the lineup for Monday.

All of the district changes have created Semifinals Tuesday around the WPIAL with a dozen baseball games to decide who will play for gold next week at Wild Things Park in Washington.

Here is the lineup, we hope, with all of the games you can either view or listen to on Trib HSSN.

—6A: Butler (14-6) vs. North Allegheny (18-3) at Matulevic Field in Shaler at 2 p.m., Hempfield (14-7) vs. Norwin (14-3) at Latrobe at 6:30 p.m.

—5A: Peters Township (10-10) vs. Franklin Regional (17-1) at Latrobe at 4 p.m., West Allegheny (17-3) vs. Bethel Park (17-3) at Matulevic Field in Shaler at 4:30 p.m.

—4A: Laurel Highlands (15-4) vs. Montour (14-5) at Fox Chapel at 3 p.m., Blackhawk (15-4) vs. New Castle (12-9) at Neshannock at 6:30 p.m.

—3A: McGuffey (14-4) vs. Hopewell (15-5) at West Mifflin at 5 p.m., South Park (14-4) vs. Avonworth (15-7) at Plum at 2 p.m.

—2A: Serra Catholic (18-3) vs. Seton LaSalle (20-2) at West Mifflin at 2:30 p.m., Carmichaels (17-1) vs. Shenango (18-2) at Norwin at 4 p.m.

—A: Union (9-5) vs. Eden Christian Academy (16-4) at Neshannock at 4 p.m., Jefferson-Morgan (13-5) vs. Riverview (10-6) at Plum at 4:30 p.m.

Softball semifinals begin

The WPIAL softball semifinals will be split over two days with the Class 5A, 3A and A final four games taking place Tuesday.

The six winners will punch their ticket for the district finals next week at Lilly Field at Cal U.

—5A: Chartiers Valley (13-7) vs. North Hills (14-5) at Montour at 5 p.m., Fox Chapel (13-6) vs. Armstrong (14-4) at Mars at 2 p.m.

—3A: Avonworth (12-5) vs. Mt. Pleasant (15-3) at Penn-Trafford at 4 p.m., Ellwood City (13-4) vs. Southmoreland (11-4) at Penn-Trafford at 2 p.m.

—A: South Side (12-3) vs. West Greene (16-2) at Montour at 3 p.m., Union (11-7) vs. Leechburg (12-4) at Mars at 4 p.m.

There is one more softball quarterfinal Tuesday. Highlands (14-4) takes on Montour (12-5) at North Allegheny at 4 p.m.

Story continues

All seven of the district softball playoff games Tuesday afternoon can been viewed or heard on Trib HSSN.

Volley for finals

The WPIAL boys volleyball semifinals take place Tuesday with the winner having little time to celebrate.

The district moved the AAA and AA final up a day to Wednesday at Fox Chapel.

In Class AAA, top seed North Allegheny faces Hempfield while Seneca Valley goes up against Penn-Trafford in matches featuring the top two teams from Section 2 against Section 3. Both matches will take place at Fox Chapel.

In Class AA, top seed Seton-LaSalle squares off against Hopewell while North Catholic battles defending champion Ambridge in a pair of matches at North Allegheny.

You can hear the two AAA semifinals matches on Trib HSSN.