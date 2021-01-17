Watch: Woozy Patrick Mahomes out for game with concussion

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have the lead over the Cleveland Browns.

However, the defending Super Bowl champions have a major concern.

All-World quarterback Patrick Mahomes has gone into the locker room and was followed by an NFL neurologist to check for a concussion.

He was deemed out for the game with a concussion.

Chad Henne replaced the current Super Bowl MVP and 2019 league MVP and led the team to a field goal.

The incident comes a day after current MVP Lamar Jackson left the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Buffalo Bills due to concussion protocol.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Buffalo		+130+3O 54.5
Kansas City		-154-3U 54.5
Game Info

Latest Stories