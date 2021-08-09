Watch: This Woodworker Carved a Ferrari 250 GTO Model That Actually Runs

Having sold for as much as $48.4 million at auction, the Ferrari 250 GTO is out of reach for all but the absolute richest of collectors. That’s why one fan decided to make his own.

A Vietnamese YouTuber has just unveiled a wooden version of the iconic sports car that he built by hand. The beautifully crafted, not-quite-to-scale vehicle isn’t just for display, either. It actually runs.

Last week, Trương Văn Đạo uploaded a video to his ND – Woodworking account charting the wooden vehicle’s journey from conception to completion. The building process took 70 days, and the YouTuber shows every step along the way, including cutting the car’s body down to size with a chainsaw, using a circular saw and disc scrubber to shape it, chiseling in the fine details and coating it with a glossy finish. It’s not an inch-perfect replica, but it is undeniably cool.

Trương Văn Đạo uses a disc scrubber to shape his wooden Ferrari 250 GTO - Credit: ND - Woodworking/YouTube

Trương’s Ferrari isn’t made entirely of wood. Underneath all that lumber is a metal chassis (which he welded together while wearing flip-flops), tires, shocks and a primitive but effective battery-powered powertrain. Thanks to that last element, the car can actually be taken out for a spin, though we imagine it lacks the pep of Ferrari’s original 174-mph coupé. In fact, it looks as if it can travel about as fast as a traditional bicycle.

Although the wooden 250 GT would get smoked in a race, it’s quite a bit more environmentally friendly than the gas guzzler it’s based on. In addition to its electric powertrain, the Youtuber also said that he only used wood from “discarded trees, not precious woods in the forest” to build the car.

This isn’t the first time Trương’s handiwork has caught our eye. Earlier this summer, he showed off a wooden version of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Roadster with working scissor doors. Right now, these projects just seem to be for the delight of his young son, but we have a feeling Trương might be onto something with his wooden cars.

