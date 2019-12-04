Watch: Woods blows drive past Thomas ... then lets him know it

Tiger Woods said Tuesday that the goal with testing out possible Presidents Cup pairings in the first round of this week's Hero World Challenge would be putting friends together and having fun.

"I would say that trying to pair up the guys so they had fun this week, we're looking at that,” Woods said. "The only time I'm able to do that and pair up guys with friends is the first day. We re-pair after that, so pairing guys that are friends, having a good time, that was key."

Well for the most part, it looked like Woods had a blast with buddy Justin Thomas on Wednesday, but it was particularly evident on the 11th hole, when the 44-year-old tournament host outdrove the 26-year-old Thomas by a mile, and then made sure to let him know it.

While walking down the fairway, Tiger strolled over to JT's ball just to "make sure" it wasn't his, bringing a big smile to the face of the player 18 years his junior.

Age is just a number.



Just ask @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/kZec6UqeCX



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 4, 2019

Thomas did, however get the last laugh, carding a 69 to beat Woods' even-par 72 by three strokes.