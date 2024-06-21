How to watch the Women's 100m at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: live stream, names to know, start times

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team trials kick off this Friday, June 21, and run through Sunday, June 30. You won't want to miss the women's 100m as Sha'Carri Richardson (Dallas, TX) aims to qualify for the Paris Olympics. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Richardson showcased her potential by winning the first American 100m world gold since the late Tori Bowie in 2017.

The women's 100m field will also include Aleia Hobbs (New Orleans, LA) Tamari Davis (Gainesville, FL), Melissa Jefferson (Georgetown, SC) but only three will get to represent Team USA in the women's 100m. Click here for the full entry list.

The women's 100m rounds take place on Friday, June 21, and on Saturday, June 22. Live coverage will be available on USA Network, NBC, and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the women's 100m event.

How to watch the Women’s 100m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

When:

Women's 100m Rounds - Friday, June 21 at 8:53 PM ET (live coverage begins at 6:30 PM on USA Network and Peacock, and continues at 9:00 PM on NBC and Peacock) Women's 100m Semifinal - Saturday, June 22 (live coverage begins at 9:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock) Women's 100m Final - Saturday, June 22 at 10:50 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

Where: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon

Live Stream: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

When is the Women’s 100m U.S. Olympic Team Trials Final?

The women's 100m final takes place on Saturday, June 22 at 10:50 PM. Live coverage begins at 9:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Who was the last American to win an Olympic gold in the women’s 100m?

Gail Devers was the last American woman to be crowned 100m Olympic champion, winning back-to-back gold medals in the event at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

*Editor's Note: American Marion Jones had her 2000 Olympic gold medal stripped due to doping violations.

Date Network Time (ET) Fri., June 21 Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sat., June 22 Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m. Mon., June 24 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Thurs., June 27 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-9 p.m. Finals USA Network, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Heats Peacock 11-11:45 p.m. Fri., June 28 Finals USA Network, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 10-11 p.m. Sat., June 29 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sun., June 30 Finals NBC, Peacock 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., July 20 Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 3-5 p.m. Sun., July 21 Paralympic Finals CNBC*, Peacock 1-3 p.m.

How can I watch the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Trials on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including track and field.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

When are the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11 in Paris, France. Coverage for some events starts before July 26, 2024.

All Olympic events will stream live on Peacock, including Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and Peacock exclusive events. Plus, you’ll get Full Event Replays, 24/7 Olympics Channels, documentaries, and more.