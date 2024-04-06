How to Watch 2024 Women’s March Madness Final Online Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It all comes down to this. The 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is down to two teams, with South Carolina facing off against Iowa in the March Madness championship.

The Gamecocks face the Hawkeyes Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

If you want to watch the 2024 women’s March Madness final live, the Iowa vs. South Carolina game is airing on TV on ABC and streaming online free via DirecTV Stream, Fubo and other live streaming services.

If you prefer to watch the women’s 2024 March Madness women’s final live, you can still get tickets to the NCAA game through Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek and Gametime.

For those who couldn’t score travel deals or just want to stream the games live from your couch, there are a few live TV streamers airing both women and men’s March Madness games.

Keep reading to how to watch the March Madness 2024 final online.

Where to Watch Women’s March Madness 2024 Final Online

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be livestreamed on ABC for the championship game. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live through an HD antenna like one of these from Amazon. Cord cutters can also take advantage of free trials and promos from live TV streamers like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV to stream the women’s March Madness championship without cable.

DirecTV Stream is offering a special sports and entertainment package that’ll save you an upwards of $30 for the first three months. New users will also receive a five-day free trial when you sign up. The best part about DirecTV Stream is the amount of local and cable channel options, which includes ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC, truTV and ESPNU.

Fubo offers a seven-day free trial for new users who sign up, and the streaming service includes a live feed of ABC so you can watch Iowa vs. South Carolina online free. The platform’s plans get you more than 100 channels, DVR storage and the ability to watch content on up to 10 devices.

For the most content offerings, Hulu + Live TV gives you access to the entire Hulu library as well as 90+ live channels to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina online. You can save more money by bundling ESPN+ and Disney+ for more programming options.

You can tune into the women’s March Madness 2024 National Championship game on Sunday (April 7) at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. And stream Iowa vs. South Carolina online free through DirecTV Stream here.