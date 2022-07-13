How to Watch the Women’s 100m at 2022 World Track and Field Championships

Full coverage of the 2022 World Track & Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms. The event runs from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the U.S. plays host to the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime shows both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). Additional television coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC (channel finder here); see below for details.

One of the marquee events is the women’s 100m, headlined by Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson — who swept the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Thompson-Herah won the 100m-200m double in Tokyo, while Fraser-Pryce is chasing her fifth world 100m title. Jackson could play spoiler in the event after winning the 100m-200m double last month at the Jamaican Championships. The Americans will be led by Melissa Jefferson. The Coastal Carolina University standout upset a loaded field at the USATF Outdoor Championships in 10.69 seconds.

See below for answers to all your questions on when and how to watch the competition to be crowned the world’s fastest woman.

When is the Women’s 100m at 2022 World Championships?

The women’s 100m begins on Day 2 of World Championships, with the heats on Saturday, July 16th. The semifinals and final will take place on Sunday, July 17th, with both rounds in the evening session.

How can I watch the Women’s 100m at 2022 World Championships on TV?

Heats – Saturday, July 16th at 8:10pm ET on CNBC

Semifinals – Sunday, July 17th at 8:33pm ET on CNBC

Final – Sunday July 17th at 10:50pm ET on NBC

How can I stream the Women’s 100m live at 2022 World Championships?

All network and cable TV windows will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with NBC’s programming also available on Peacock. In addition, world-feed coverage of all competition sessions will stream LIVE on Peacock.

Which Americans will compete in the Women’s 100m?

There will be three Americans in this event. Melissa Jefferson will be joined by Aleia Hobbs, who was a member of the 4x100m relay team for the U.S. in Tokyo. Twanisha Terry, who finished third at the USATF Outdoor Championships, rounds out the U.S. team. The three bested Sha’Carri Richardson, who failed to advance after running 11.31 seconds for fifth place in her fist-round heat at nationals.

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.

