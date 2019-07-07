Watch: Wolff drains 26-foot eagle putt from fringe to clinch first Tour win
All first victories are memorable, but not all first victories are drain-a-26-foot-eagle-putt-from-the-fringe-on-the-72nd-hole-to-win-the-tournament memorable.
But that's exactly how Matthew Wolff will always remember his breakthrough PGA Tour win, and he did it in his third professional start, no less.
Needing only a two-putt birdie on the final hole of the inaugural 3M Open to get into a playoff with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau, Wolff opted instead to go for the win.
AMAZING! 🏆@Matthew_Wolff5 makes EAGLE to win! 🦅
It's the 20-year-old's first PGA TOUR victory.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/LYMXFIduPI
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2019
Safe to say the decision paid off.
