Watch: Wolff drains 26-foot eagle putt from fringe to clinch first Tour win

Golf Channel
Needing only a two-putt birdie on the final hole of the 3M Open to get into a playoff, Matthew Wolff opted instead to go for the win. The decision paid off.

All first victories are memorable, but not all first victories are drain-a-26-foot-eagle-putt-from-the-fringe-on-the-72nd-hole-to-win-the-tournament memorable.

But that's exactly how Matthew Wolff will always remember his breakthrough PGA Tour win, and he did it in his third professional start, no less.

Needing only a two-putt birdie on the final hole of the inaugural 3M Open to get into a playoff with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau, Wolff opted instead to go for the win. 

Safe to say the decision paid off.

