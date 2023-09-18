2023 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, full TV schedule and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 2023 WNBA playoffs are in full swing. It took until the final day of the regular season, but Las Vegas clinched the No. 1 seed over the New York Liberty, and is well on their way to winning back-to-back championships. At least one winner-take-all Game 3 is set to take place so far in the 2023 playoffs, after the No. 6 seed Minnesota Lynx bounced back from their big Game 1 loss to defeat the No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 82-75. Up next, No. 7 Washington vs. No. 2 New York and No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 Dallas on Tuesday night.

Ready to watch some basketball? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs, including the full WNBA playoffs schedule, streaming options and more.

When are the 2023 WNBA playoffs?

The WNBA playoffs tipped off this Wednesday, Sept. 13. Next up: No. 7 Washington vs. No. 2 New York and No. 5 Atlanta vs. No. 4 Dallas on Tuesday night.

What channel are the WNBA playoffs on 2023?

WNBA playoff games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Don't have access to those channels? Here's how we recommend watching the 2023 WNBA Playoffs.

How to watch the WNBA playoffs:

2023 WNBA playoff schedule:

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (34-6) vs. No. 8 Chicago Sky (17-22)

No. 2 New York Liberty (32-8) vs. No. 7 Washington Mystics (19-21)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun (27-13) vs. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx (19-21)

No. 4 Dallas Wings (22-18) vs. No. 5 Atlanta Dream (19-21)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 (Game 2)

No. 7 Washington at No. 2 New York: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 Dallas: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 3 Connecticut at No. 6 Minnesota: TBD (ESPN)

No. 1 Las Vegas at No. 8 Chicago: TBD (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 22 (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 2 New York at No. 7 Washington: TBD (ESPN2)

No. 4 Dallas at No. 5 Atlanta: TBD (ESPN2)

More ways to watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs:

