2023 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, full TV schedule and more

Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces will face off against the Chicago Sky in the 2023 WNBA playoffs this week. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WNBA fans, get ready, because the 2023 WNBA playoffs tip off tomorrow night. It took until the final day of the regular season, but now, every team is seeded and ready to play. The Aces, who came into the season as favored to win a second consecutive title, managed to hold on to the No. 1 seed. Two first-round series will be rematches of games played Sunday: the No. 2 Liberty and No. 7 Mystics and the No. 4 Wings and No. 5 Dream — both games set for Friday evening. But first, the eight-team playoffs officially begin Wednesday with No. 6 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Connecticut followed by No. 8 Chicago vs. No. 1 Las Vegas.

Ready to watch some basketball? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs, including the full WNBA playoffs schedule, streaming options and more.

When are the 2023 WNBA playoffs?

The WNBA playoffs tip off this Wednesday, Sept. 13 with two games: Minnesota vs. Connecticut and Chicago vs. Las Vegas.

What channel are the WNBA playoffs on 2023?

WNBA playoff games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Don't have access to those channels? Here's how we recommend watching the 2023 WNBA Playoffs.

How to watch the WNBA playoffs:

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, plus NBC, Fox, CBS and access to ESPN+. That's every channel you may need to watch the WNBA playoffs in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for the WNBA playoffs (and football season), Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11. $50 at Hulu

(Photo: Sling) Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Sling TV Orange & Blue Starting at just $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue tier offers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC in select markets and 44 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the WNBA action, you can always record your games. $30 at Sling

2023 WNBA playoff schedule:

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (34-6) vs. No. 8 Chicago Sky (17-22)

No. 2 New York Liberty (32-8) vs. No. 7 Washington Mystics (19-21)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun (27-13) vs. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx (19-21)

No. 4 Dallas Wings (22-18) vs. No. 5 Atlanta Dream (19-21)

Watch the playoffs on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 Hulu + Live TV $50 at Hulu

Wednesday, Sept. 13 (Game 1)

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 Connecticut: 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 8 Chicago at No. 1 Las Vegas: 10 p.m. ET on (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 15 (Game 1)

No. 7 Washington at No. 2 New York: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 Dallas: 9:30 p.m. ET on (ESPN2)

Sunday, Sept. 17 (Game 2)

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 Connecticut: 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 8 Chicago at No. 1 Las Vegas: 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 (Game 2)

No. 7 Washington at No. 2 New York: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 Dallas: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 3 Connecticut at No. 6 Minnesota: TBD (ESPN)

No. 1 Las Vegas at No. 8 Chicago: TBD (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 22 (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 2 New York at No. 7 Washington: TBD (ESPN2)

No. 4 Dallas at No. 5 Atlanta: TBD (ESPN2)

More ways to watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs:

Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Fubo TV $75 at Fubo

Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC DirecTV Choice $75 at DirecTV