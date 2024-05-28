How to Watch WNBA Games Online This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Basketball fans can watch select WNBA games online with free trials to DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Prime Video; or, watch every WNBA game with the WNBA League Pass.

The WNBA’s 2024 season kicked off in May, with games continuing through the summertime into September. And with a new crew of WNBA draft picks, from Angel Reese to Caitlin Clark, basketball fans are watching the WNBA season now more than ever, as Clark’s Indiana Fever debut alone set new ratings records. But where can you actually livestream WNBA games online if you’ve cut the cord? Read on for our streaming guide.

How to Watch WNBA Games Online

You can stream every single WNBA game with a WNBA League Pass subscription. But fans can also watch select WNBA matchups online with the following streaming plans, below.

Editor’s Note: We recommend that fans check the WNBA schedule to make sure the streaming services below carry the network airing your preferred team’s game.

Stream WNBA Games on DirecTV Stream

While WNBA games air on a variety of networks this season, there’s a good chance you can catch many of the upcoming matchups with a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream. The streaming service offers live local channels like ABC and CBS, along with national channels like NBA TV. Best yet, basketball fans can watch WNBA games online with a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream before paying $79.99 a month to start a subscription.

Stream WNBA Games on fuboTV

fuboTV has a huge list of available channels that it offers subscribers, from channels like ION to NBA TV, plus local networks including ABC, CBS, and even select Bally Sports networks. If you haven’t signed up for the service yet, you can snag a seven-day free trial. It’s a great option for watching WNBA games if you’ve cut the cord. And if you decide to keep your fuboTV subscription, plans start at $79.99 a month.

Stream WNBA Games on Sling TV

Sling TV’s Orange + Blue plan is a great all-around streaming service option if you want, say, stream the upcoming Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky matchup on ESPN on June 1, or the Liberty vs. Sun game on ABC on June 8. The Sling Orange + Blue package starts at $30 for your first month, then jumps up to the standard $60 a month rate — one of the more budget-friendly options in the streaming world.

Stream WNBA Games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch several upcoming WNBA games without cable, as the streamer comes with 95+ live local networks, from ABC and CBS to ESPN, along with Disney+ and ESPN+. Fans can watch WNBA games free with a three-day trial before the monthly rate kicks in at $76.99.

Stream WNBA Games on Prime Video

Good news for Prime members and basketball fans alike: Prime Video announced its plans to livestream 21 of the regular season WNBA games and the Championship Game of the Commissioner’s Cup in June of this year. You can get an Amazon Prime subscription starting at $14.99 a month (along with a 30-day trial), or $139 for the year, or get Prime Video access on its own for $8.99 a month.

Where to Buy WNBA Tickets Online

The WNBA season is already well underway, but there’s still plenty of time to score WNBA tickets online. But you’ll want to score your tickets fast, as resale site StubHub reported a huge jump in ticket sales compared to last season. In other words, you won’t want to wait to make sure you get to see your favorite teams on the court. Sites including Ticketmaster, as well as resale sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek all currently have available WNBA passes on their sites for multiple teams at a variety of price points.

