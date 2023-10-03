2023 WNBA Finals: How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces will meet in the 2023 WNBA Finals this weekend. (Michelle Farsi/Getty Images) (Michelle Farsi via Getty Images)

The 2023 WNBA Semifinals are over, and the verdict is in: the 2023 WNBA Finals will feature a super-team clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The Aces — the No. 1 seed and defending champions — made a three-game sweep against the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Semifinals, with a 64-61 win Friday determining that they will once again reach the WNBA Finals. The No. 2 seed New York Liberty will be making its first Finals appearance since 2002. It is the only original franchise to not have won a championship. The best-of-five Finals series between the Aces and Liberty will tip off this Sunday (3 p.m. ET on ABC).

Ready to watch some basketball? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 WNBA Finals, including the full WNBA Finals schedule, streaming options and more.

When are the 2023 WNBA Finals?

The WNBA Finals tip off this Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel are the WNBA Finals on 2023?

WNBA Final games will air across ESPN and ABC. Don't have access to those channels? Here's how we recommend watching the 2023 WNBA Finals.

How to watch the WNBA playoffs:

2023 WNBA Finals schedule:

More ways to watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs:

