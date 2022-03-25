Watch Wizards’ Tomas Satoransky clothesline Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen gets under guys’ skin. He seemed to get under the skin of the Wizards Tomas Satoransky.

Late in the third quarter of a Bucks blowout win, Allen threw an outlet pass and then ran up court when Satoransky clotheslined him.

Things got chippy between Tomas Satoransky and Grayson Allen. pic.twitter.com/jCJAMzE7Zr — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 25, 2022

Satoransky tried to play this off like Allen flopped, but watch the replay and it’s intentional. Satoransky turned and extended his arm to knock Allen down. If you want to try and argue Allen embellished it a little, maybe, but the foul was beyond clear.

Satoransky got a Flagrant One foul for that.

It didn’t impact a game; the Bucks went on to win 114-102 and wasn’t that close. Allen had a big night, finishing with 21 points.

