WATCH: A Wisconsin WR raises money for a great cause

Wisconsin’s star wide receiver Chimere Dike made it a point to give back this offseason through his second-annual youth football camp.

At Dike’s second camp, the event raise over $20,000 for a cause that should be near and dear to any football player.

The Kai Lermer Fund, which Dike chose as his charity to support, was made in honor of Kai Lermer, a teen from Waukesha who tragically passed away in 2019 of an undiagnosed heart condition. Lermer was a football player, and never had the proper testing to make sure he was medically cleared to play the sport he loved.

Check out Dike and his Badger teammates working the camp this summer:

$20,000+ raised 🤯 Earlier this month @chimdk11 hosted his second-annual youth football camp with proceeds benefitting the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q3mRs5gSNu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire