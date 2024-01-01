WATCH: Wisconsin WR Will Pauling is going off against LSU

As this article is being written, the Wisconsin Badgers currently hold a 28-21 lead over the No. 13 LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Yes, many top LSU players including Heisman Trophy winner QB Jayden Daniels opted out of the game. But the Badgers were double-digit underdogs entering the contest, yet might be playing their best game of the season.

One big piece of that is outgoing QB Tanner Mordecai. He is 18/27 for 259 yards and three touchdowns midway through the third quarter. Another bright spot and someone who will be a huge piece of the team next year: wide receiver Will Pauling.

Pauling went off in the first half, catching five passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

His burst and explosion made it look like Wisconsin was the SEC power with the nation’s top wide receivers, instead of LSU on the opposing sideline.

BIG TEN SPEED. Wisconsin is currently dogwalking LSU👀 pic.twitter.com/DW8l7Qh3Nr — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 1, 2024

Will Pauling has 3 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown! #Badgers lead 14-0 pic.twitter.com/2V2BMt5PyY — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) January 1, 2024

Wisconsin and LSU have gone back and forth offensively day, making for an entertaining product. For the Badgers going forward, it’s great news big contributors like Pauling look primed for a huge 2024.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire