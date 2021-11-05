How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will match up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road in Piscataway, N.J.
Even though the Badgers were able to get a huge win against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, they will still have to win out to take the Big Ten West and play in the Big Ten Championship Game. This will include this Rutgers road matchup, a home game against Nebraska and the regular-season finale on the road at Minnesota.
Hopefully, the Badgers can keep the momentum rolling this week against the Scarlet Knights in a must-win game.
How to watch:
Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway N.J.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. CST
Where to watch: Big Ten Network (BTN)
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin
Analyst: James Laurinaitis
Sideline Reporter: Rick Pizzo
Where to stream: Fox Sports App or FoxSports.com/Live
Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the Varsity Network App or Sirius Satellite Radio 997, XM 387
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay
Analyst: Mike Lucas
Sideline Reporter: Patrick Herb
