How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will match up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road in Piscataway, N.J.

Even though the Badgers were able to get a huge win against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, they will still have to win out to take the Big Ten West and play in the Big Ten Championship Game. This will include this Rutgers road matchup, a home game against Nebraska and the regular-season finale on the road at Minnesota.

Hopefully, the Badgers can keep the momentum rolling this week against the Scarlet Knights in a must-win game.

How to watch:

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway N.J.

When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. CST

Where to watch: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin Analyst: James Laurinaitis Sideline Reporter: Rick Pizzo



Where to stream: Fox Sports App or FoxSports.com/Live

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the Varsity Network App or Sirius Satellite Radio 997, XM 387

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay Analyst: Mike Lucas Sideline Reporter: Patrick Herb



