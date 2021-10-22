How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Purdue
After beating the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium, the Wisconsin Badgers are traveling on the road to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon.
Despite a strong first half against Army, Wisconsin struggled in the second half to put the game out of reach. The Badgers were able to come out with a victory this time, but this trend should be something to watch as they go into the Big Ten stretch of the season.
The Badgers’ second-half struggles have been a weak point all season for this team, and they will need to get these issues resolved before playing a Purdue team that is fresh off an upset victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
How to watch:
Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
When: Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST
Where to watch: Big Ten Network (BTN)
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin
Analyst: Matt Millen
Sideline Reporter: Rick Pizzo
Where to stream: Fox Sports App or Foxsports.com/Live
Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the Varsity Network App or Sirius Satellite Radio 206, XM 202
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay
Analyst: Mike Lucas
Sideline Reporter: Patrick Herb
