How to watch Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl game on TV, livestream and more

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-6) will continue one of the longest bowl streaks in all of college football - 21 straight - when they play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Here's how you can watch the game and what else you should know about the matchup.

When is the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State bowl game?

9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

How TV channel is Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State?

ESPN.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State on live stream?

ESPN is available on Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV and Vidgo.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State bowl game on radio?

AM-920 in Milwaukee and a state network. Here's more information on the UW football team, including a list of stations in the Badger Sports Network. You can listen to University of Wisconsin live streams in the Varsity Network App.

What's the Wisconsin Badgers' roster?

The Badgers will be missing multiple players who entered the transfer portal or entered the NFL draft. Here's the full roster.

What is the spread, odds for the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Guaranteed Rate bowl game?

The Badgers are 3-point favorites, according to Tipico Sports.

