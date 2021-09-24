How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
On Saturday morning, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Related: Five keys to a Wisconsin victory over Notre Dame on Saturday
This will be one of the most important matchups of the season for the Badgers, not only because they will be facing former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan at the helm for the Fighting Irish, but because of the implications it has for the Badgers in the Big Ten West. Notre Dame and Wisconsin have played each other 16 times in their program histories with the latest matchup occurring back in 1964 where the Fighting Irish won 31-7.
Hopefully, the Badgers can overcome a talented Notre Dame team, in what should be a great matchup to watch at Soldier Field.
How to watch:
Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Where: Soldier Field in Chicago
When: Sept. 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. CST
Where to watch: Fox
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Gus Johnson
Analyst: Joel Klatt
Sideline Reporter: Jenny Taft
Where to stream: Fox Sports App or Foxsports.com/Live
Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the TuneIn app or Sirius Satellite Radio 134, XM 196
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay
Analyst: Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher
Sideline Reporter: Patrick Herb
Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+