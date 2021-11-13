How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

On Saturday morning, the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers will try to extend their five-game winning streak in a match-up against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers will be without starting running back Chez Mellusi after he suffered a season-ending leg injury in last week’s victory against Rutgers. In his place, true freshman Braelon Allen will be making his first career start. Allen has rushed for over 100 yards in the last five games and will have a chance for six against the Wildcats.

It should be another exciting Big Ten West game to watch, as the Badgers try to work their way to a Big Ten Championship game.

How to watch:

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers

Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. CST

Where to watch:

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Clay Matvick Analyst: Rocky Boiman Sideline Reporter: Tiffany Blackmon



Where to stream: ESPN App or ESPN.com/Watch

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the Varsity Network app or Sirius Satellite Radio 83, XM 83

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay Analyst: Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher Sideline Reporter: Patrick Herb



