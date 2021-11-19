How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium for the Freedom Trophy in the Badgers’ home finale.

Wisconsin will be going for its seventh-straight win against the Cornhuskers to stay in the lead in the Big Ten West, ahead of their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Golden Gophers next week.

True freshman running back Braelon Allen will be looking to break a program record against Nebraska, by passing Anthony Davis and P.J. Hill as the only freshman Wisconsin running back to rush for seven consecutive 100-yard games.

Regardless of the records between the Badgers and Cornhuskers, it should be another great Big Ten West matchup to watch as Wisconsin finishes up their regular season.

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers

Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. CST

Where to watch: ABC

  • Announcers:

    • Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch

    • Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek

    • Sideline Reporter: Tom Luginbill

Where to stream: ESPN App or ESPN.com/Watch

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the Varsity Network app or Sirius Satellite Radio 83, XM 83

  • Announcers:

    • Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay

    • Analyst: Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher

    • Sideline Reporter: Patrick Herb

