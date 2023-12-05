How to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State: Time, live stream info for tonight's men's college basketball game
The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Michigan State Spartans tonight at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. It will be the first match up of tonight's exciting Big Ten basketball doubleheader on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM. Then at 9:00 PM ET it's the Indiana Hoosiers vs the Michigan Wolverines.
Tonight's game marks the 154th meeting between Wisconsin and Michigan State and the 50th time the two teams have met since 2000. The Spartans currently lead the series 86-67.
Wisconsin Badgers:
The Wisconsin Badgers, who are ranked 23rd in the AP poll as of yesterday, look to earn their sixth straight win tonight. The Badgers are coming off a 75-64 statement victory over No. 3 Marquette on Saturday. It was their first win over a top-10 opponent since the end of the 2021-22 regular season, when they defeated No. 8 Purdue.
Michigan State Spartans:
The Michigan State Spartans look to bounce back tonight after falling 85-65 against Georgia Southern last Tuesday. The team has faced tough losses to No. 3 Arizona and No. 9 Duke that have knocked the Spartans completely out of the polls. The Spartans were originally ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll.
See below for how to watch info for tonight's Wisconsin vs Michigan State game, as well as additional information for how to watch the Indiana vs Michigan game.
How to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State:
Date: Tonight, December 5th
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Streaming: Peacock
Other Games on Tonight: Indiana vs Michigan (9 PM ET on Peacock)
Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24
Wisconsin @ Michigan State
Tuesday
12/5/2023
7:00 PM
Indiana @ Michigan
Tuesday
12/5/2023
9:00 PM
Arizona @ Purdue
Saturday
12/16/2023
4:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn State
Thursday
12/21/2023
7:00 PM
Maine @ Minnesota
Friday
12/29/2023
7:00 PM
Jackson State @ Northwestern
Friday
12/29/2023
8:00 PM
Purdue @ Maryland
Tuesday
1/2/2024
7:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan State
Thursday
1/4/2024
7:00 PM
Minnesota @ Michigan
Thursday
1/4/2024
9:00 PM
Indiana @ Rutgers
Tuesday
1/9/2024
7:00 PM
Purdue @ Nebraska
Tuesday
1/9/2024
9:00 PM
Purdue @ Indiana
Tuesday
1/16/2024
7:00 PM
Ohio State @ Nebraska
Tuesday
1/23/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan @ Purdue
Tuesday
1/23/2024
9:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio State
Tuesday
1/30/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan State
Tuesday
1/30/2024
9:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio State
Tuesday
2/6/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan State @ Minnesota
Tuesday
2/6/2024
9:00 PM
Michigan @ Illinois
Tuesday
2/13/2024
7:00 PM
Ohio State @ Wisconsin
Tuesday
2/13/2024
9:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan State
Tuesday
2/20/2024
7:00 PM
Maryland @ Wisconsin
Tuesday
2/20/2024
9:00 PM
Wisconsin @ Indiana
Tuesday
2/27/2024
7:00 PM
Purdue @ Illinois
Tuesday
3/5/2024
7:00 PM
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday
3/13/2024
6:30 PM
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday
3/13/2024
9:00 PM
