How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

On Saturday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers will match up against the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes to battle for position in the Big Ten West.

The Badgers seem to finally have refound their team identity of physical defense and a relentless ground game in a solid victory against the Purdue Boilermakers last weekend. Although the Boilermakers were fresh off of a 24-7 upset of the Hawkeyes before their loss to Wisconsin, Iowa will be one of the most difficult opponents that the Badgers will play this season.

The Badgers will need their resurgent offense to continue to thrive against a very talented Iowa defense; regardless, it should be a great Big Ten West matchup to watch for Wisconsin’s Homecoming game.

How to watch:

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

When: Oct. 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. CST

Where to watch: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Dan Orlovsky Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden



Where to stream: ESPN App or ESPN.com/Watch

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the Varsity Network App or Sirius Satellite Radio 99, XM 201

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay Analyst: Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher Sideline Reporter: Patrick Herb



