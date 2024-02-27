How to watch Wisconsin vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight's men's college basketball game

Tonight features a men's Big Ten basketball showdown between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Indiana Hoosiers streaming on Peacock. The last time these two teams met on January 19, Wisconsin took the 91-79 victory at home. The Hoosiers look to answer back tonight with home court advantage. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 pm ET. See below for everything you need to know about tonight's Wisconsin vs Indiana game.

Wisconsin Badgers:

The Badgers have struggled to win games in February, losing five of their last seven match ups. Four of those losses have been on the road. Additionally, the team is 3-5 in Big Ten away games this season.

Amidst the team's struggles, sophomore guard AJ Storr has been a standout player for the Badgers. The Rockford, Illinois native transferred to Wisconsin this season after spending his freshman season at St. Johns. Storr leads Wisconsin with 16.3 points per game and is ranked 9th in the Big Ten.

Indiana Hoosiers:

The Hoosiers enter tonight's meeting with the second-longest active losing streak in the conference after falling to Penn State on Saturday afternoon in their fourth straight loss.

Shooting has been a problem for Indiana. With just 72.9 points per game this season the Hoosiers rank 12th in the Big Ten and the team is making just 5.0 three-point field goals per game.

Indiana has made consecutive appearances in the last two NCAA tournaments but with their current 14-13 overall record and 6-10 conference record, making the postseason will be a challenge.



How to Watch Wisconsin vs Indiana College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Tuesday, February 27

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Streaming: Peacock

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana



Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.


