How to watch Wisconsin vs. Bradley basketball in the first round of the NIT on TV and live stream

The Wisconsin men's basketball team missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017-18, but that doesn't mean Greg Gard's Badgers are done with their season.

The Badgers (17-14) are a No. 2 seed in their region of the 32-team NIT bracket and will play the Bradley Braves (25-9) in the first round. Bradley won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and is led by former UW-Green Bay coach Brian Wardle.

Here's how you can watch the game.

When does Wisconsin play Bradley in the NIT?

8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

What TV channel is the Wisconsin vs. Bradley game?

ESPN.

How can I live stream the Wisconsin vs. Bradley game?

ESPN is available for live streaming via the following services: Sling TV Orange, Sling TV Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, FuboTV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo or Spectrum TV.

Who does Wisconsin play if it beats Bradley?

The winner of the Wisconsin-Bradley game plays the winner of Liberty (26-8)-Villanova (17-16) in the second round.

