WATCH: Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler comes up with interception

Wisconsin’s spring practice is fully under way and a Badger defense that should be among the better units in the Big Ten has been giving Tanner Mordecai a good test.

Part of that defense is sophomore safety Hunter Wohler, who battled through injury issues last season to make it back in time for Wisconsin’s bowl game win over Oklahoma State.

Wohler appeared in five games, and totaled 13 tackles and an interception. He came up with a deflected pick as Mordecai tried to find Keontez Lewis during spring practice this week.

Check out Wisconsin football giving us an inside look at spring practice:

On the hunt 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Q6zW8FWq3d — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 11, 2023

