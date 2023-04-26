WATCH: Wisconsin’s new running backs coach is mic’d up at practice

Wisconsin’s coaching staff has undergone an offseason overhaul, and one of the new faces is running backs coach Devon Spalding.

Spalding joined Wisconsin in January of 2023 after coaching running backs at Youngstown State for the past four seasons.

He was a graduate assistant with new head coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati in 2019. Spalding played running back at Central Michigan for four seasons prior to joining the Bearcats as a graduate assistant. Wisconsin has a history for running backs, and Spalding will have a stacked room led by Braelon Allen in 2023.

Spalding was fired up at practice, and Wisconsin football’s Twitter account caught him in the act:

WOOOO-HOO-HOO-HOOO! Catch @CoachSpalding_ (WI)red with the running backs on this lovely Wednesday⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fMp2wSdnQj — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire