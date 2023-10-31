WATCH: Wisconsin radio analyst has his takeaways from Ohio State game

The Badgers football team (5-3) lost to Ohio State (8-0) 24-10 in Week 9 at Camp Randall, battling hard against one of the best teams in the nation. Broadcast analyst Mark Tauscher, a former Badger, gave his takeaways from the game.

He highlighted Wisconsin’s ability to fight and scrap and make it a competitive game. He names cornerback Ricardo Hallman, safety Preston Zachman and linebacker Maema Njongmeta as notable defensive players, all of which were on the receiving end of a Buckeyes turnover.

Offensively, Tausch was impressed by quarterback Braedyn Locke’s ability to fire up the fans with a second-half touchdown. There are a lot of great things in the future, which starts Saturday at 11AM on the road at Indiana.

Take a look at Tausch's takeaways from our game against Ohio State. 👇 pic.twitter.com/tVVIHCBS1Y — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire