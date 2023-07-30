WATCH: Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai on his leadership

Among many changes for Wisconsin football is a change under center. The Badgers are set to get behind SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who comes to Madison with a boatload of experience.

Mordecai spent the last two seasons as SMU’s starter, and last year put up 3,524 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

One of Wisconsin’s captains this year is the new quarterback, and he touched on leadership and his style at Big Ten media days. He will be one of the main voices in Wisconsin’s locker room, even though he is a new member of the locker room. Here is how Mordecai is handling that challenge:

