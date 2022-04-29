WATCH: Wisconsin players look to turn NFL dreams into reality

With the NFL draft beginning on Thursday night, Wisconsin football released a video walking through the history of Badgers in the NFL.

Although, as expected, Wisconsin did not have a player selected in the first round, Friday and Saturday should be filled with 2022 Badger prospects on both sides of the football.

The consensus highest-rated Badger heading into the draft festivities has been LB Leo Chenal, who is coming off of a First-Team All-Big Ten season in Madison.

There is rich history when it comes to success for Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL, whether it be early picks or undrafted gems. Courtesy of Wisconsin football, here is a look through the history of Badgers in the draft as a new class gets ready to realize their dreams: