WATCH: Wisconsin players celebrate with The Axe after taking it from Minnesota

In one of the oldest rivalries in college football we also have one of the best trophies. Few things beat Paul Bunyan’s Axe in terms of a prize for a victor in the theatre that is college football rivalry matchups.

Wisconsin took down Minnesota 28-14 on Saturday, and with it get to enjoy The Axe in its rightful home in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition to keeping Minnesota out of a bowl game in 2023, Wisconsin got to celebrate on the Gophers home turf with the trophy, and there are few better celebrations than trying to chop down your opponents goalpost like it’s a giant tree trunk.

The Axe is back home:

Paul Bunyan’s Axe is heading back to Madison! 🪓 pic.twitter.com/vjhruqICX7 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire