WATCH: Wisconsin OLB Coach Matt Mitchell Mic’d Up

Wisconsin completed spring football more than a month ago, with the next on-field practice period coming at training camp in August.

The new regime under Luke Fickell worked hard all spring, and throughout the recruiting process, to bring fans inside the building and generate excitement for what’s to come in the fall. The outward-facing part of the job is a crucial part of today’s college football world. It is also something Fickell has clearly emphasized.

We’ve seen The Camp return with more access, videos from practices, a full Mic’d Up series and a lot of work on the recruiting front.

Wisconsin football recently released the final edition of its Mic’d Up series from the spring, this one following OLBs coach Matt Mitchell.

Mic’d up with @Coach_Mitch_ to wrap up (WI)red… for now. pic.twitter.com/NChRaTDh4l — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire