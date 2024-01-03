WATCH: Wisconsin OL commit goes viral with dominant practice rep

Wisconsin class of 2024 commit Kevin Haywood went viral earlier today.

The four-star offensive tackle was competing in practices for the All-American Bowl. These sessions include 1v1 reps between offensive lineman and pass rushers.

Related: Wisconsin football social media reacts to a 35-31 loss to LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl

In this particular sequence, Haywood was up against Stanford defensive line commit Dylan Stephenson. The dominance that followed, Haywood literally throwing Stephenson to the side, was posted on ‘X’ by a 247Sports analyst and now has 642 reposts, more than 5,700 likes and more than 1.6 million views.

Here is the viral clip:

Wisconsin OL commit Kevin Heywood against Stanford DL Dylan Stephenson pic.twitter.com/u0Qn9SAY1G — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) January 2, 2024

Haywood is 247Sports’ No. 179 recruit in the class of 2024, No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 3 player from the state of Pennsylvania. Stephenson is also a four-star recruit in 247Sports, and is set to play for former Wisconsin coaches Bobby April III and Ross Kolodziej at Stanford.

If that rep is any indication, Wisconsin might’ve found a great one in Haywood.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire