WATCH: Wisconsin’s objective is simple this season

Asher Low
·1 min read

The new era of Wisconsin football is here, and with it come new expectations. Head coach Luke Fickell comes over from Cincinnati where he has a history of winning, plain and simple.

During his time as the head coach of the Bearcats, Fickell lead Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff and a pair of AAC Championships in 2020 and 2021. The objective for Fickell at Wisconsin? Win some championships. He made that clear in a video posted by Wisconsin football highlighting the beginning of the spring season.

If this doesn’t fire you up for the 2023 season I don’t know what will. Here is the new head football coach on the objective this season:

