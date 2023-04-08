WATCH: Wisconsin’s objective is simple this season

The new era of Wisconsin football is here, and with it come new expectations. Head coach Luke Fickell comes over from Cincinnati where he has a history of winning, plain and simple.

During his time as the head coach of the Bearcats, Fickell lead Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff and a pair of AAC Championships in 2020 and 2021. The objective for Fickell at Wisconsin? Win some championships. He made that clear in a video posted by Wisconsin football highlighting the beginning of the spring season.

If this doesn’t fire you up for the 2023 season I don’t know what will. Here is the new head football coach on the objective this season:

𝘽𝙐𝙄𝙇𝘿 the foundation 🧱 Next up → Spring Ball 🤫 pic.twitter.com/3c7tpdFrgK — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire