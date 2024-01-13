WATCH: Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit does his best Klay Thompson impression

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit is on an absolute tear.

The veteran guard dropped 18 points including 2/4 shooting from three in the Badgers 71-60 win over Ohio State earlier this week.

Then today, he backed it up big time. With three minutes left in the second half against Northwestern, he’s up to 24 points on 9/12 shooting from the floor and 5/7 from three. There was a sequence earlier in the half that looked like a Klay Thompson sequence from back in his heyday: a big three-pointer, followed by a great defensive play, followed by another basket.

In a season with A.J. Storr, Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl leading the way, a jolt like that from a role player like Klesmit makes the team that much more dangerous going forward.

🗣️ Max Klesmit before the shot clock! Just in the nick of time! @maxkle2 x @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/ou61Ukk9Zw — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 13, 2024

