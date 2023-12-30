How to watch Wisconsin take on LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin landed a New Year’s Day matchup to begin 2024 as the Badgers will take on LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Florida.

The Badgers enter in at 7-5 on the year while the No. 13 LSU Tigers come in at 9-3. LSU are currently favorites across several sports books, with the most popular line coming at at LSU -10.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT and the game will be available on ESPN2. Wisconsin trails LSU 3-1 in the all-time series, but the teams have split the past two recent meetings with the Badgers upsetting then-No. 5 ranked LSU 16-14 in 2016 to open the campaign with a big victory.

