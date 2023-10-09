WATCH: Wisconsin legend T.J. Watt’s game-sealing sack for the Steelers

Former Wisconsin Badger T.J. Watt is on a remarkable trajectory as the NFL’s best defensive player.

Not only has the Badger legend already made five Pro Bowl and three First-Team All-Pro teams, but he is through four weeks of the 2023 NFL season as the league leader in sacks (eight) and forced fumbles (two).

The stat sheet doesn’t tell the entire story. Watt’s pressure on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday in essence won the game for Pittsburgh.

First, Watt recovered a Jackson fumble to give the Steelers a massive edge. Then, on 4th and 7 with 20 seconds left in regulation, he got into the Ravens backfield and sacked Jackson to end the game:

.@_TJWatt's sack sealed the game 💯 📺: #PITvsLAR 10/22 at 4:05 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/Qpm7XddS4r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 8, 2023

Watt’s impressive stat line through four games includes 15 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 15 quarterback hits.

He and the Steelers are back in action Sunday, October 22 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire