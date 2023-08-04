WATCH: Wisconsin legend Joe Thomas’ path to the NFL Hall Of Fame

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

Football is officially back. Not the college variety, unfortunately. But last night was the annual NFL Hall Of Fame game. The Browns beat the Jets 21-16 as the NFL’s 2023 Hall Of Fame class was officially announced.

Among those names is Wisconsin legend Joe Thomas. The Brookfield, Wisconsin native earned his induction only six years after playing his final NFL season in 2017.

The 10-time Pro Bowler, six-time First Team All-Pro and two-time Second Team All-Pro offensive tackle has a fascinating path from Brookfield, to Madison, and to Cleveland where despite the team losing every season, he was inarguably the NFL’s best tackle of the generation.

The Wisconsin Football Twitter account, or ‘X’ I guess, put out a great video yesterday telling that story:

Thomas and the rest of the Class of 2023 will be officially enshrined in Canton, Ohio later this week.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire