WATCH: Wisconsin legend Frank Kaminsky scores his first NBA Finals points

For the first time in 14 years, a former Wisconsin Badger has scored in the NBA Finals.

Michael Finley did it with the San Antonio Spurs back in 2007. But this time, it’s Frank Kaminsky getting on the board with the Phoenix Suns.

For Bucks fans, this won’t be a highlight that brings as much joy as it normally would. But the long drought of no Wisconsin impact on the NBA Finals is officially over.

Frank Kaminsky with his first career NBA Finals points and poetically happening in Wisconsin. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/orcRqGUpRu — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 12, 2021

With tonight already being Game 3, we’ll see how much longer we get to watch Kaminsky play on this stage. Or with that, focus can turn to who will have the next shot at this accomplishment.

