WATCH: Wisconsin kicker Nathanial Vakos is mic’d up during practice

Wisconsin’s new kicker Nathanial Vakos has had a solid season as the Badgers starting kicker in 2023. The Ohio Bobcats transfer is 14-17 on the year and a perfect 26-26 on extra points, with a long field goal of 52 yards. He has been one of the bright spots for a Wisconsin offense that has struggled at times in 2023.

Vakos was the subject of Wisconsin’s weekly “(WI)red” segment, where the Badgers mic up different members of the team. From trying to become the Wisconsin holder, to giving a shoutout to his Badger holder and long snapper, to some kicking of course, here is a look at the new Badger kicker on the latest mic’d up segment:

“This is actually the closest I’ve ever been during a practice.” 😄 It’s Wednesday… we’re (WI)red… and @nathanial_vakos is on the mic 🎤 pic.twitter.com/CtSAOQ1liI — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 23, 2023

