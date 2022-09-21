WATCH: What Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said about Ohio State before the game Saturday

Now we get into the meat of the schedule. After beating up on nonconference foes, Ohio State now begins Big Ten play, meaning any misstep along the way could foil conference championship plans — and with it — potential College Football Playoff desires.

The first conference game this year is a doozy, a division crossover game against the Wisconsin Badgers who always seem to bring the physicality and toughness that plays well against the Buckeyes.

We like to keep an ear to what opposing coaches say about Ohio State leading up to and after the contest, so we had our attention laser-focused when Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with the media on Monday to preview the titanic matchup.

In case you missed any of what Chryst said about Ohio State, we’ve got the audio and video for you here thanks to the Wisconsin Football YouTube Channel. Hit play below and listen to Chryst talk about how well C.J. Stroud is playing, the talent the Buckeyes have across the board, what a challenge and opportunity this weekend will be, and more.

We’ll have more preview and analysis leading up to the game on Saturday, so check back to Buckeyes Wire often to consume all you can handle when it comes to mentally preparing for what should be an entertaining game this weekend.

List

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: preview and prediction

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: preview and prediction

Related

WATCH: Ryan Day previews Wisconsin

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire