WATCH: What Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said about Ohio State after the game

It was another donnybrook in the Big Ten for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes traveled to Madison and found a way to win a physical, tight match for the second-straight week and remain unbeaten and enroute to what they hope are some pretty big things down the line.

The opponent this time was led by a former Buckeye himself, Wisconsin head coach, Luke Fickell, and he and his staff put together a game plan that had the game in doubt all the way towards the back-end of the fourth quarter.

Fickell may have scarlet and gray in his blood, but there’s no doubt he is all in on Wisconsin these days and felt the gut punch of an effort that fell just a little short on Saturday night.

He met with the media in Madison after the game to discuss what he saw from Ohio State and his team, and we have the entire press conference for you thanks to the Wisconsin Badgers YouTube channel.

In it, you can hear Fickell talk about the playmakers Ohio State has, the challenge of going against the OSU defense, how tough it was to fall short, and more.

Ohio State will now prepare to go on the road once again next week when it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on a Rutgers team that has been much more competitive than in year’s past.

