WATCH: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell previews 2024 football season

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell joined the Big Ten Network’s ‘B1G Today’ earlier this month to preview the Badgers’ upcoming football season.

He discussed everything to the program’s objectives during spring practice, what needs to be done during fall training camp, the Big Ten’s additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, the location of the Big Ten championship game and the sport’s new 12-team College Football Playoff.

This offseason is an important one for Luke Fickell and his coaching staff entering year two with the program.

Year one was a disappointment with a 7-6 final record against a light Big Ten West schedule. Initial growing pains should always be expected for head coaches in new locations. But the context surrounding Fickell at Wisconsin is a bit different, as he’s attempting to re-shape the program’s entire identity. That means when the on-field product suffers, it becomes easy to point to the identity shakeup as the reason why.

That is why the 2024 campaign is so important to his tenure with the program. Improvement across the roster is necessary, but especially with Phil Longo’s new air-raid offensive system.

Fickell did not get into specifics on BTN about how the offense must improve and what needs to change year-to-year, but it’s safe to assume that it’s a centerpiece of the program’s offseason work.

